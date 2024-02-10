Director Roxanne Austin executed a sale of 6,303 shares of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $21.54 per share, which resulted in a total value of $135,702.62.

Freshworks Inc is a software development company that provides modern and intuitive customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The company's SaaS platform includes a suite of products that support customer relationship management, customer service, and IT service management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,593 shares of Freshworks Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed within the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 60 insider sells for Freshworks Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $21.54, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.307 billion.

Director Roxanne Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

The insider transaction trends at Freshworks Inc suggest a predominance of insider selling over buying in the past year. This data may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they consider the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

