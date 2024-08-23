On August 22, 2024, Richard Scheller, Director at Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC), executed a sale of 44,250 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that harness the immune system to combat neurodegeneration. These innovative treatments are aimed at addressing the underlying mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases, potentially improving the lives of patients suffering from these conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,250 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Alector Inc were priced at $5.16 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $516.777 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alector Inc is estimated at $3.08 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

Director Richard Scheller Sells 44,250 Shares of Alector Inc (ALEC)

Director Richard Scheller Sells 44,250 Shares of Alector Inc (ALEC)

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Alector Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

