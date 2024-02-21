Director Richard Schapiro Sells 1,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

On February 20, 2024, Director Richard Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $401.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $401,050.

Molina Healthcare Inc, a multi-state healthcare organization, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates through three segments: Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace. Molina Healthcare Inc's services include health plans, primary care clinics, and specialty services dedicated to individuals and families who qualify for government-sponsored programs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,711 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Richard Schapiro follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for the company.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Molina Healthcare Inc had a market capitalization of $23.447 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 21.38, which is above the industry median of 18.875 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $401.05 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GF Value of $384.74, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. According to this metric, Molina Healthcare Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Richard Schapiro may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of this insider activity.

