Director Richard Mark Acquires Shares of Sempra (SRE)

On May 17, 2024, Richard Mark, a director at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), purchased 1,925 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the total number of shares bought by the insider over the past year to 1,925, with no shares sold during the same period.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is an energy services holding company involved in the sale of electricity and natural gas. The company operates through several subsidiaries, providing energy and utilities to multiple regions.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Sempra were priced at $77.97. The company's market cap is approximately $49.47 billion. Sempra's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.31, which is above the industry median of 15.16.

The GF Value of Sempra is $74.50, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider transaction trends for Sempra show a total of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

This insider activity provides a glimpse into the internal perspectives on the valuation and future prospects of Sempra (NYSE:SRE).

