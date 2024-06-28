Director MILLER JAMES B JR Acquires 271,518 Shares of American Software Inc (AMSWA)

On June 27, 2024, MILLER JAMES B JR, a Director at American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA), purchased 271,518 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 416,151 shares of the company.

American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) specializes in providing enterprise management and software development solutions, focusing on supply chain management to enhance business efficiency and productivity.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 299,800 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest purchase is part of a trend seen at American Software Inc, where there have been four insider buys and zero insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of American Software Inc were trading at $9 each. The company has a market cap of approximately $305.293 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.03, slightly above the industry median of 26.46.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $12.55, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.72. This suggests that American Software Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the future performance of American Software Inc.

