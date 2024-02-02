Director Michael Smith Sells Shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc

On January 30, 2024, Director Michael Smith executed a sale of 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $431 per share, resulting in a total value of $220,241.

Teledyne Technologies Inc is a provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The company's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

Over the past year, Michael Smith has sold a total of 1,582 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where Teledyne Technologies Inc has experienced 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock's market capitalization stands at $20.175 billion, reflecting its position in the market. Teledyne Technologies Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 23.11, which is above the industry median of 21.91 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Teledyne Technologies Inc's shares are trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, with a GF Value of $466.11. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Teledyne Technologies Inc may consider the insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and future prospects.

