Director Matthew Hart has executed a sale of 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. With a portfolio of homes across selected markets in the United States, the company provides housing solutions to a variety of tenants.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of American Homes 4 Rent were trading at $36.76, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.55 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.19, which is above the industry median of 16.795 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.98, with a GF Value of $37.54, indicating that American Homes 4 Rent is fairly valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Matthew Hart Sells Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

