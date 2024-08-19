Director Mark Culhane Acquires 50,000 Shares of Genasys Inc (GNSS)

On August 19, 2024, Mark Culhane, Director at Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc specializes in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including emergency warning systems and mass notification.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $2.66, valuing the purchase at $133,000. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Genasys Inc shows a trend with 5 insider buys and 0 insider sells. This pattern suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders regarding its prospects.

Currently, Genasys Inc has a market cap of $120.431 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors for past performance, and future business estimates.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Genasys Inc is estimated at $1.47 per share, making the current price of $2.66 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.81.

This insider buying activity could be a key indicator for investors, especially considering the current valuation levels and the overall insider buying trend at Genasys Inc.

