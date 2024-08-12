Director Mark Alexander Acquires 3,500 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

On August 9, 2024, Mark Alexander, Director at W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC), purchased 3,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 38,124 shares of W.P. Carey Inc.

W.P. Carey Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily engages in the acquisition and management of commercial properties leased to companies on a long-term basis.

The shares were acquired at a price of $55.87 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $195,545. The purchase has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Mark Alexander has bought a total of 3,500 shares and has not sold any shares.

The transaction history for W.P. Carey Inc shows a trend of limited insider buying compared to selling, with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, W.P. Carey Inc's shares have a market cap of approximately $12.21 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 21.38, which is above the industry median of 16.82. The GF Value of $76.13 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of W.P. Carey Inc based on its intrinsic value calculated through historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

