Director Laurence Charney has sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company aims to improve the quality of life and health of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and multiple sclerosis.

The insider transaction history for TG Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells.

Director Laurence Charney Sells 17,500 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc

On the valuation front, shares of TG Therapeutics Inc were trading at $19.03 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $3.228 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.05, with a GF Value of $419.27, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Historical multiples include price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The GuruFocus adjustment factor takes into account the company's past returns and growth.

Future business performance estimates are sourced from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in TG Therapeutics Inc may consider the insider's recent sell transaction alongside the company's valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

