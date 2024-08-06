Director Lange De Acquires 1,420 Shares of AGCO Corp (AGCO)

On August 5, 2024, Lange De, a Director at AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO), purchased 1,420 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 7,006.5359 shares of AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural equipment, has seen a notable insider transaction that aligns with the company's current stock valuation metrics. As of the latest purchase, AGCO Corp's shares were priced at $87.91, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $6.49 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 15.53, which is above the industry median of 13.6. This valuation is complemented by AGCO Corp's GF Value of $130.33, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67.

The insider transaction history for AGCO Corp shows a trend of more buying than selling among insiders over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buys and 0 insider sells. This could suggest a positive outlook on the company's future performance from those closest to its operations.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider purchase by Director Lange De might provide current and potential investors with more confidence in the company's valuation and future prospects.

