On March 4, 2024, Jonathan Rubinstein, a director at Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), sold 5,556 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Amazon.com Inc is a multinational technology company based in Seattle, Washington, that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,689 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 73 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Amazon.com Inc.

Director Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 5,556 Shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

On the day of the sale, shares of Amazon.com Inc were trading at $180, giving the company a market cap of $1,802,106.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 59.83, which is above the industry median of 17.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $180 and a GF Value of $153.61, Amazon.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and management's expectations. The recent sale by Director Jonathan Rubinstein contributes to the overall trend of insider selling at Amazon.com Inc.

