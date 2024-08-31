On August 28, 2024, Jon Springer, Director at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE), executed a sale of 26,822 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $20.88 per share, totaling approximately $560,003.36. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 408,228 shares of the company.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) is a comprehensive insurance holding company, whose subsidiaries offer property and casualty insurance and related products. The company is primarily involved in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processes.

Over the past year, Jon Springer has sold a total of 122,940 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc were trading at $20.88 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $609.264 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.56, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.46 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $18.54, indicating that at a price of $20.88, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

Director Jon Springer Sells 26,822 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Director Jon Springer Sells 26,822 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

