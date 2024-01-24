On January 23, 2024, Jeffrey Albers, a director at Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the bodys own process of protein degradation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Kymera Therapeutics Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells recorded during the period.

Director Jeffrey Albers Sells 10,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc were trading at $30.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.856 billion.

The stock's price of $30.05 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $33.73 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, suggesting that Kymera Therapeutics Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Director Jeffrey Albers Sells 10,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

