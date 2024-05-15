On May 14, 2024, Director Jane Kiernan purchased 19,356 shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:TMCI), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increases the insider's total holdings in the company significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic medical devices specifically targeting foot and ankle disorders. The company aims to improve patient outcomes while reducing overall treatment costs.

The insider transaction history for Treace Medical Concepts Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 7 insider buys and only 2 insider sells.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc were trading at $5.17. This pricing values the company with a market cap of $310.041 million.

According to GF Value, the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.17, suggesting that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Director Jane Kiernan Acquires 19,356 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)

Director Jane Kiernan Acquires 19,356 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the company's valuation and future performance, aligning with the current market valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

