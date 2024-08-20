On August 19, 2024, J Singleton, Director at Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead clinical program, VK5211, is being evaluated for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery.

The shares were sold at a price of $62.22, valuing the transaction at approximately $995,520. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 36,786 shares and made no purchases. The company's market cap currently stands at approximately $7.38 billion.

The insider transaction history for Viking Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and 15 insider sells.

Director J Singleton Sells 16,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

For investors monitoring Viking Therapeutics Inc's valuation metrics, the stock's GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are important indicators to consider.

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the actions of company insiders at Viking Therapeutics Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

