Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH), an international industrial supply and manufacturing company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Hanna Howard W IV sold 4,630 shares of the company on March 21, 2024.Hanna Howard W IV has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 4,630 shares and purchasing a total of 810 shares. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 4,630 shares at a market price of $27.14 each, resulting in a total value of $125,678.20.The insider transaction history for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells, indicating a trend of insiders reducing their holdings in the company.

Director Hanna Howard W IV Sells Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH)

In terms of valuation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp's shares were trading at $27.14 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $342.675 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.19, which is above both the industry median of 22.695 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's current price also reflects its position relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a price of $27.14 and a GF Value of $21.91, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, categorizing it as Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing indicates that the insider's decision to sell shares could be based on personal financial planning or portfolio management strategies. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

