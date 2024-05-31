On May 29, 2024, Haiping Dun, Director at ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR), executed a sale of 19,239 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 855,090 shares of ACM Research Inc.

ACM Research Inc specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers use in various fabrication steps to remove particles, contaminants, and residues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,255 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ACM Research Inc were trading at $22.63 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.339 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.93, which is lower than the industry median of 33.42 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, ACM Research Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $31.21 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

Director Haiping Dun Sells Shares of ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation metrics of ACM Research Inc.

