On June 18, 2024, Gregory Spurlock, Director at RadNet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT), executed a sale of 14,334 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,591 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's core services include MRI, CT, and PET scans, among other radiology services.

Over the past year, Gregory Spurlock has sold a total of 14,334 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of RadNet Inc were trading at $59.75 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $4.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 194.43, significantly higher than both the industry median of 29.14 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $27.91, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.14. This suggests that RadNet Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Director Gregory Spurlock Sells 14,334 Shares of RadNet Inc (RDNT)

Director Gregory Spurlock Sells 14,334 Shares of RadNet Inc (RDNT)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

