Director Esteban Lopez Sells Shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

On September 10, 2024, Esteban Lopez, a Director at Addus HomeCare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS), sold 500 shares of the company at a price of $127.5 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,366 shares of the company.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides comprehensive home care services that include personal care, home health, and hospice services, primarily to older adults and younger disabled persons. The company operates across multiple states in the United States, focusing on cost-effective care that allows patients to remain in their homes.

Over the past year, Esteban Lopez has sold a total of 1,000 shares of Addus HomeCare Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corp were trading at $127.5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.58, which is above the industry median of 23.75.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $109.35, indicating that with a current price of $127.5, Addus HomeCare Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their assessment of Addus HomeCare Corp's stock and its market position.

