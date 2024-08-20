On August 16, 2024, Dominique Trempont, Director at ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF), executed a sale of 50,033 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $6.21 per share, making the total amount sold approximately $310,705. The insider now owns 267,350 shares of ON24 Inc.

ON24 Inc operates as a digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences. The company provides solutions that help organizations to connect with audiences, capture actionable insights, and drive revenue growth.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,533 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within ON24 Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 41 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of ON24 Inc were trading at $6.21 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $264.54 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $7.64 for ON24 Inc is derived from historical trading multiples including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Director Dominique Trempont Sells 50,033 Shares of ON24 Inc (ONTF)

This recent insider activity may provide investors with insights into the company's valuation and stock performance expectations as perceived by internal stakeholders.

