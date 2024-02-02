On January 29, 2024, David Stout, a director at Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL), executed a sale of 31,300 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $123.12 each, resulting in a total sale value of $3,853,856.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. Jabil's services facilitate the delivery of complete electronic products that drive its clients' innovations and success.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 31,300 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells for Jabil Inc.

Director David Stout Sells 31,300 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

On the valuation front, Jabil Inc's shares were trading at $123.12 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.751 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.41, which is above both the industry median of 21.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $123.12 and a GF Value of $76.97, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.6.

Director David Stout Sells 31,300 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

