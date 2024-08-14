Director David Gonzales Acquires 50,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)

On August 13, 2024, Director David Gonzales of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 120,544 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc specializes in digital security and screening technologies designed to detect concealed weapons and other threats. The company aims to enhance safety in various public environments through its advanced detection systems.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $3 per share, giving Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc a market cap of approximately $480.525 million. Over the past year, the insider has increased his holdings significantly, purchasing a total of 100,000 shares.

Insider activity over the last year at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 26 insider sells. This recent purchase by the insider contrasts with the broader selling trend within the company.

Regarding valuation, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc's shares are currently trading below the GF Value of $6.70, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45, indicating the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider despite the current market valuation, suggesting that the insider sees undervalued potential in the shares at their current price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

