On August 16, 2024, Clint Hurt, Director at PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG), executed a sale of 2,511 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 140,763 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the United States.

Over the past year, Clint Hurt has sold a total of 20,890 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at PrimeEnergy Resources Corp, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp were trading at $129.18 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $233.196 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.16, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.07 and the companys historical median.

The stocks GF Value is estimated at $145.39, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Director Clint Hurt Sells Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

