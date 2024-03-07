Director Cathy Mccarthy Sells 1,000 Shares of The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Director Cathy Mccarthy has sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $153.13 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $153,130.The Middleby Corp is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares of The Middleby Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells.

The Middleby Corp's shares were trading at $153.13 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.228 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.72, which is lower than the industry median of 22.38 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $165.08, The Middleby Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

