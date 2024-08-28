Director Albert Monaco Acquires 31,500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

On August 26, 2024, Albert Monaco, a Director at Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), purchased 31,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 70,725.931 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co.

Weyerhaeuser Co, a leader in the timber, land, and forest products industry, manages its operations through various segments, including timberlands and wood products. The company is known for its sustainable forestry practices and is a major producer of wood products.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $31.38 per share, giving Weyerhaeuser Co a market cap of approximately $22.26 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 29.71, which is above both the industry median of 16.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Weyerhaeuser Co's stock is estimated at $28.57, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. This assessment categorizes the stock as Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, insider activity at Weyerhaeuser Co has included 1 buy and 12 sells. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader trend of limited buying activity among company insiders.

This insider transaction provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Weyerhaeuser Co.

