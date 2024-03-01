Director, 10% Owner International Artal Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Director and 10% Owner International Artal has sold 3,500,000 shares of Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) on February 27, 2024. The SEC filing provides detailed information about the transaction.

Cava Group Inc is a company that operates in the restaurant industry, focusing on the fast-casual segment. The company specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, offering a customizable menu that includes salads, grain bowls, pitas, and house-made juices. Cava Group Inc emphasizes fresh ingredients and bold flavors, catering to health-conscious consumers looking for convenient dining options.

Over the past year, International Artal has engaged in significant trading activity involving Cava Group Inc's stock. The insider has sold a total of 3,500,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Cava Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. There have been 5 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year, indicating a general trend of insiders acquiring shares in the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cava Group Inc were trading at $53.6 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.636 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cava Group Inc stands at 948.33, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.865 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The SEC filing can be reviewed for further details regarding the transaction made by International Artal: SEC Filing.

