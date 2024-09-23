DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN): Short Seller Sentiment is Bearish on This AI Stock Under $50

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $50 According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) stands against the other AI stocks under $50.

The US artificial intelligence (Al) market size was pegged at US$123.07 billion in 2023, which should be able to compound at ~19.3% over 2024 to 2034 to touch US$851.46 billion, according to Precedence Research. While North America held over ~36.90% of the market share in 2023, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of ~19.8% between 2024 and 2034.

The increased demand for automated and technologically advanced hardware and software products throughout end-use verticals, along with favorable government policies, continues to encourage the industries in North America to adopt Al. Over the past few years, significant investments by the tech giants in R&D fuelled technological advancements in various industries. Rapid penetration of digital technologies and the internet continue to contribute to the strong outlook for the global artificial intelligence market.

Latest Trends and Themes About Al

The 2 most important trends that stood out in 2023 were generative Al and electrification and renewables. As per McKinsey, the former saw a spike of ~700% in Google searches from 2022 to 2023, together with a strong increase in job postings and investments. This highlights the pace of technological innovation. Between 2023 and 2024, the size of the prompts that large language models (LLMs) can process, also known as "context windows," rose from 100,000 to 2 million tokens. Electrification and renewables were another trend that saw the highest investment and interest scores.

Even though several trends saw lower investment and hiring in 2023, experts believe that the long-term outlook remains strong. The continued focus on innovation by the enterprises and elevated interest in harnessing such technologies continue to demonstrate strong future growth prospects.

Innovation has widely been accepted in 3 trends, that form part of the "Al revolution" group. These include generative Al, Applied Al, and Industrializing machine learning. While Gen Al helps in creating new content from unstructured data (like text and images), applied Al helps in leveraging ML models for analytical and predictive tasks. Finally, industrializing machine learning ramps up and derisks the development of machine learning solutions. McKinsey reported that Applied Al and industrializing machine learning, aided by strong interest in gen Al, saw significant uptick in innovation. This was reflected in the surge in publications and patents between 2022 to 2023.

At the same time, electrification and renewable energy technologies are capturing strong interest, demonstrated by the news mentions and web searches. Their popularity stems from a surge in global renewable capacity, critical roles in global decarbonization efforts, and heightened requirements of energy security amid geopolitical tensions and energy crises.

Potential for Artificial Intelligence- Applied Al, Industrializing Machine Learning, and More

The impact of analytical Al technologies, such as applications of machine learning (ML), computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP), has been growing throughout sectors. McKinsey research believes that Al applications have the potential to unlock an economic value of $11 trillion - $18 trillion annually.

The Regulators and policymakers continue to take note of Al's increasing impact. For example, the European Parliament passed the unified EU Artificial Intelligence Act. Regarding real-life uses, Saudi Aramco was able to develop an Al hub to efficiently analyze over 5 billion data points per day from wellheads in the oil and gas fields.

Industrializing machine learning (ML), widely known as machine learning operations (MLOps), refers to the process of scaling and maintaining ML applications within enterprises. MLOps remain critical in developing, deploying, and maintaining gen Al solutions. This will enable ML algorithms to be dispatched quickly and effectively. Some sectors which are adopting industrialized ML practices are energy and materials and technology, media, and telecommunications.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Share Price as of September 20: $43.23

Short % of Float (As of August 30): 10.22%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) operates a cloud computing platform in North America, and internationally. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of cloud infrastructure and AI software provider, Paperspace.

The short sellers opine that the pace of net new ARR is expected to moderate during 3Q 2024 and 4Q 2024 mainly due to the supply chain risks and additional capacity. Also, the slower growth in customer expansion might be a matter of concern. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) continues to face challenges of investments in AI technologies, while managing its FCF, especially given the need for debt refinancing over the next 2 years. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) might witness growth challenges as a result of a weakening market for small and medium-sized businesses and the expectations of higher capital expenditure to support AI growth. Collectively, these factors might impact its FCF.

On the other hand, market experts believe that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s scalable business model and higher ARPU and NDR demonstrate strong growth potential and effective customer retention strategies. In 2Q 2024, its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning products saw a significant 200% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting strong demand for its products. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) continues to expand its AI offerings and infrastructure, given the launch of GPU droplets and the announcement of a new data center in Atlanta, which is slated to open in 1Q 2025.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) focuses on driving product innovation, ecosystem growth, and revenue. Given its introduction of GPU droplets and plans to release endpoint APIs for open-source models, the company continues to cater to a growing demand for AI capabilities in customer workflows.

Stifel Nicolaus upped the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) from $32.00 to $35.00, giving a “Hold” rating on 9th August. At the end of 2Q 2024, 19 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN).

Overall DOCN ranks 9th on our list of the worst AI stocks to buy under $50. While we acknowledge the potential of DOCN as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe.

