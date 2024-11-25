Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Are Hedge Funds Bullish On This Real Estate and Realty Stock?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Real Estate and Realty Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stands against the other real estate and realty stocks.

Trump’s Win: Implications for Housing

As reported by Realtor, America’s newly elected president Trump has blamed illegal immigration for the country’s housing affordability crisis since these immigrants are in the race for an already short supply of homes and hence, plans to do the largest deportation operation in American history. It is important to consider that the recent post-pandemic surging home prices started off before the illegal immigration levels climbed. Furthermore, Realtor.com senior economist Ralph McLaughlin referred to this move as something that would create negative consequences for the housing market by stating:

“In the short run, reducing immigration could severely hurt the labor supply needed for new homebuilding since up to a third of residential construction employment consists of foreign-born workers”

Simultaneously, Trump wants to cut regulations and permit requirements that add unnecessary costs to new homes. Regarding this, economists believe that although reduced regulations might lower homebuilding costs, they would neither solve the entire housing crisis nor fulfill Trump’s dream of cutting the cost of a new home in half by eliminating regulations.

Where are the Mortgage Rates Heading Post-Election?

Mortgage rates are directly tied to 10-year Treasury bond yields which tend to grow with investors forecasting stronger economic growth and higher inflation. According to Mortgage News Daily, the 30-year fixed mortgage rates briefly rose, settling at 6.98% following Trump’s victory. Despite two rate cuts by the Fed, the rate has surged by almost 1% since the month of September.

Trump has also stated his enthusiasm related to somehow lowering mortgage rates, without a clear mechanism unveiled as of yet. Economists and analysts believe that the President’s economic agenda could potentially lead to a surge in mortgage rates. Trump has plans to reduce tax rates, impose tariffs on foreign goods, and ease regulations, policies that are going to lead to a rise in inflation and government debt, which is going to drive up the interest rates and mortgage rates. Before the elections, 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists agreed that Trump's policies would fuel inflation, calling Joe Biden's economic agenda vastly superior to Donald Trump's.

