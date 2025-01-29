Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Receives ‘Outperform’ Rating from JMP Securities Amid $1 Trillion Digital Infrastructure Outlook

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI Stocks to Watch Amid the DeepSeek Buzz. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stands against the other AI stocks.

US stocks plummeted on Monday following the news of a new artificial intelligence app from a Chinese startup, DeepSeek. Major chip firms were amongst the hardest hit in the AI frenzy, erasing more than a trillion dollars in market cap. The AI model by DeepSeek, developed with fewer chips and lower costs, has sparked fear on Wall Street after it was known to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT on several benchmarks.

This frenzy was further fueled by the news that DeepSeek’s AI assistant app has become the most downloaded free app on the Apple store in the United States. Powered by DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek's AI assistant has overtaken rival ChatGPT, the innovation by OpenAI that started the AI arms race in the first place.

READ NOW: 10 AI Stocks Making Waves on Wall Street and 11 AI Stocks That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Following the news of DeepSeek topping the charts, the Chinese startup said it will limit its registrations due to a cyber-attack. Before the attack, the company was also hit by a major outage on its website. According to the company’s status page, it had resolved issues relating to its application programming interface and users' inability to log in to the website. This outage was known to be its longest in 90 days.

While the AI world remains in a state of panic, analysts have been having differing views on the innovation. Some are worried about its impact, while others are taking it on a positive note. Wedbush, for one, isn’t worried about DeepSeek disrupting the planned $2 trillion in capital expenditures anticipated on AI in the coming years. They say that they “view the DeepSeek fear across the tech world as in essence a ‘tech AI head fake’ that will be short-lived.

“DeepSeek created an awesome LLM model (and credit to its software developers) however this Chinese AI small lab/LLM model is not bringing down the entire US tech ecosystem with it”.

Raymond James believes that these AI innovations can reshape the tech world, lowering costs significantly and reducing the need for massive GPU/XPU clusters at US hyperscalers.

“If DeepSeek’s innovations are adopted broadly, an argument can be made that model training costs could come down significantly even at U.S. hyperscalers, potentially raising questions about the need for 1-million XPU/GPU clusters as projected by some”.

Story Continues