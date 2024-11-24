Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Price Target Raised to $205 by Stifel, Highlighting Strong Growth Prospects and Market Position

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI Stocks Trending on Financial Media. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stands against the other AI stocks that are trending on financial media.

The AI revolution has disrupted the technology industry, propelling memory chip firms into the spotlight after decades spent in the shadows of semiconductors and software giants. In order to understand the importance of memory chips to AI, investors should reflect on the centrality of data storage to AI technology. Memory chips store data that is used by AI firms for training models and storing parameters. News agency Reuters recently reported that Kioxia, a Japanese memory chip firm, is set to debut on the stock market with an initial valuation of close to $5 billion. In October, the firm had postponed plans for an IPO at double this valuation.

Private equity firm Bain Capital is one of the most prominent backers of Kioxia. The latter is among the largest makers of NAND flash memory in the world. NAND quality directly affects the processing speed and overall performance of AI models. Bain led a consortium to acquire Kioxia from Toshiba for $18 billion in 2018. The private equity firm has tried twice to get the memory chipmaker listed on the stock exchange, once in 2018 and then again earlier this year.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. On November 21, Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen raised the price target on the stock to $205 from $195 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. After meeting with management at the Nareit REITworld conference, the advisory continues to see the company in a strong position to deliver on expectations for accelerated growth heading into 2025. Meanwhile, favorable market fundamentals and the company's well-positioned portfolio can support long-term sustainable growth, Stifel added.

