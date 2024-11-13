Digital bank backed by Ant targets smaller businesses with quick, easy financial services

A digital bank backed by Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is using its technological skills and global partnerships to provide financing and quick and easy financial services to start-ups and small business owners.

Anext Bank, a Singapore-licensed digital wholesale bank established two years ago, has made its name by providing digitised, cross-border financial services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anext Bank CEO Toh Su Mei said MSMEs have a rising expectation of digitalisation, especially after the pandemic.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"By deploying our strategy of embedded finance, putting our financial services on regional and global platforms, unifying our financial services and breaking down borders, we make financial services a lot more accessible for regional and global MSMEs," she said.

The bank currently serves MSME owners from 79 global locations, including Hong Kong and mainland China. As of June, its cross-border transactions surged six-fold from a year earlier, while its customer base grew two times, the bank said without disclosing the specific numbers.

It has a remote onboarding process that uses a proprietary tool developed by its parent Ant International - the global arm of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group - to verify customers electronically. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

MSMEs that are onboarded can open a business account with the bank that can hold funds in offshore yuan, Singapore dollars, US dollars and euros while supporting international payments.

In addition, the bank offers a suite of software interfaces for digital platforms covering payment services, procurement, e-commerce, online advertising, as well as delivery and logistics - what it calls an "embedded finance" strategy.

"We work with platform providers to embed our financial services on their non-financial service platform so that it makes it more seamless and accessible for the ultimate clients, the MSMEs," said Toh.

For example, the bank has worked with e-commerce platform Shopmatic to provide its merchants with direct access to Anext business loans. Merchants can apply and receive financing directly on the platform and benefit from faster approval times and flexible loan options tailored to their needs, the bank said.

Story Continues