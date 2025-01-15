Diesel hydrotreating unit at Russia's Lukoil refinery caught fire, now extinguished sources say

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A diesel hydrotreating unit at a refinery of Russian oil major company Lukoil in the city of Volgograd caught fire on Wednesday morning, two oil industry sources told Reuters.

"All extinguished. Hydrotreating has been stopped. It is not yet clear how long it will take to repair it," one source said.

Another source said the fire occurred at unit 18, one of two diesel hydrotreating units at the refinery, with a daily capacity of 9,500 metric tons.

Lukoil did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

