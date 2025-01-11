Did Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Close Shortened Trading Week Higher?

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Close Shortened Trading Week Higher. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) stands against other firms close shortened trading week higher.

Wall Street’s main indices ended the shortened trading week in the red territory on Friday after labor market data came in much hotter than expected, fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve will not cut rates again.

Both the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite dived by 1.63 percent, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.54 percent.

Meanwhile, 10 companies in the mixed sector posted notable gains amid fresh catalysts that perked up buying appetite. In this article, let’s explore the reasons behind their rally.

In Friday’s top advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

A scientist in a laboratory looking through a microscope, surrounded by petri dishes and beakers while researching new biopharmaceutical advances.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw its share prices jump by 12.56 percent on Friday to end the trading week at $29.49 apiece following news that it would acquire its external manager RP Management, as it seeks to simplify its corporate structure.

On a financial basis, the acquisition is expected to generate cash savings of more than $100 million in 2026, and over $175 million in 2030, and drive cumulative savings higher than $1.6 billion over ten years.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) said its decision followed investors’ feedback that the current structure made it difficult to invest in the healthcare firm, and shifting to internal management could enhance the company’s valuation over time.

Since its inception in 1996, RP Management has externally controlled and managed Royalty Pharma’s (RPRX) day-to-day operations in exchange for a quarterly fee.

