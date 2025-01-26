Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

SplashNews.com / Shutterstock.com

If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it’s not a true “coin” in the strict technical sense, as it doesn’t represent actual currency. The second thing you need to know is that it’s not likely to see much rise in value a decade down the road.

Find Out: Here’s What Could Happen to Your Money in Trump’s First 40 Days in Office

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Like most U.S. presidents, Trump appears on a commemorative coin issued by the U.S. Mint. In Trump’s case, it commemorates his first term in office from 2017-2020. Although the item looks and feels like a coin, the Mint refers to it as a “medal” because it has no denomination and cannot be spent. Officially known as the Donald J. Trump Bronze Medal, it comes in two versions at two different prices:

1 5/16 inch diameter : $20

3-inch diameter: $160

You’ll also find Trump “coins” issued by private companies. For example, on Amazon you can buy a “10 pack first edition commemorative” Trump coin made of zinc alloy that sells for $16.99.

Another company, called Proud Patriots, has issued a Trump coin that commemorates his status as only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms (the other was Grover Cleveland). Dubbed the “Golden President Trump Coin,” it carries a price tag of $24.95.

What Value Do Commemorative Coins Hold?

What you can’t do with any of these commemorative items is take them to a store and spend them — which is why numismatic experts do not call them “coins.”

“It’s not really a coin,” said Anthony Swiatek, past president of the Society for US Commemorative Coins and a member of the Professional Currency Dealers Association. “If there’s no denomination on it, then it’s a medal.”

Read More: How President-Elect Trump’s Win Could Change Gas Prices

Buying a Trump medal, or any commemorative president medal, essentially means buying an item with more personal value than collector’s value, according to Swiatek, who also owns and operates Minerva Coins and Jewelry in Saratoga Springs, New York.

These items almost never go up in value from the original purchase price and often go down in value, Swiatek told GOBankingRates. That’s likely to be the case with the Trump commemorative coins. If you bought one for $20, for example, you can expect it to be worth about the same amount in 10 years.

“If you own it and try to sell it, you’ll be disappointed,” he said. “It usually goes nowhere but down in value. It’s not what you’d call a true investment. The only reason one should buy it is for the joy of collecting.”