Did Billionaire Chen Tianqiao Dump or Bet on Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire Chen Tianqiao Dumped 3 Tech Stocks and Betting On These 4 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against the other stocks.

Chen Tianqiao is a prominent Chinese entrepreneur and investor, best known for founding Shanda Interactive Entertainment, one of the leading internet and gaming companies in China during the early 2000s. Tianqiao also heads Shanda Asset Management, a hedge fund that managed more than $1.7 billion in 13F securities at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Through his innovative approach to technology and business, Chen has become one of the pioneers of the online gaming industry and a significant figure in the global tech and neuroscience communities.

Chen Tianqiao was born in 1973 in the Zhejiang province of China. Raised in a modest family, he excelled academically and earned admission to Fudan University, one of the top institutions in the Asian country, where he studied economics. His early years were marked by a strong interest in technology and business, which would later define his career. After graduation, Chen began his career in the investment arm of the state-owned conglomerate Jinjiang Group, where he honed his business and financial skills. However, his entrepreneurial ambitions led him to leave the corporate world and pursue opportunities in the burgeoning internet industry.

In 1999, Chen co-founded Shanda Interactive Entertainment with his wife, Luo Qianqian, and younger brother, Chen Danian. The company initially focused on developing and distributing multimedia content but quickly shifted its focus to online gaming. In 2004, Shanda became the first Chinese online gaming company to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange, raising $152 million. By the mid-2000s, Chen was one of the richest individuals in China, with Forbes naming him one of the wealthiest self-made billionaires under 40.

For this article, we selected stocks by combing through the 13F portfolio of Shanda Asset Management at the end of the third quarter of 2024. These stocks are also popular among other hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

