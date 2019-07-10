Did Baseball's 2019 MVP Pick the Right Chevy Silverado as His Prize?

From Car and Driver

Given the choice, would you go Chevy Silverado HD or Silverado 1500?

Chevrolet has been the official vehicle of Major League Baseball since 2005, and giving the MVP the annual choice of Chevys is a ritual after each All-Star Game.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber chose the 2019 Silverado 1500.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber scored a genuine quadfecta this week. After being tapped to fill in as last-minute replacement for the Texas Rangers' Mike Minor in this year's All-Star Game, Bieber pitched a perfect fifth inning, won the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP award, and then was awarded a minty-fresh Chevrolet pickup for his efforts. Did we mention it all went down in front of his hometown crowd?



After Bieber received the MVP honors, Chevrolet U.S vice president Brian Sweeney took the field and offered the pitcher his choice of a red 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss or a white 2020 Silverado HD High Country, both of which were present as a backdrop to the ceremony. When pressed for his decision, Bieber said, "I think I'm going to go with Big Red here," indicating the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. (For the record, Steve Pearce, last year's World Series MVP, also took home a Silverado 1500 Trail Boss.)

Color choice aside, Bieber likely prefers the sporty, off-road nature of the half-ton Silverado 1500 over the raw muscle of the Silverado HD. While neither Chevrolet or the MLB offered a full dossier on the truck's level of equipment, we're pretty sure Chevy wouldn't cheap out on such a high-profile promotion. The 1500 LT Trail Boss is priced starting at $50,195, while the 2020 HD High Country starts at $62,695, and the Trail Boss features a 5.3-liter V-8 making 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, while the High Country's 6.6-liter V-8 makes 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. Both have their merits, but making an on-the-spot decision must have been at least a little bit stressful, even for a major-league ballplayer who likely holds his cash in wads.

So, readers, the question is to you; given the choice, with no strings attached, which truck do you go for? The brawny HD or the comparatively sporty 1500?

