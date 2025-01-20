Diamondback Energy: A Powerful Permian Player

1: Introduction: Diamondback Energy is a powerful Permian player.

This article focuses on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), the second domestic oil producer in my portfolio, on Gurufocus. I trade this stock regularly, which is notable for being a pure play in the prolific Permian Basin.

FANG shares many similarities with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which I have recently covered, and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), among others. After completing my analysis of FANG, I plan to examine EOG Resources and a few other oil companies with strong ties to the Permian Basin.

Due to their significant success and substantial ownership of Permian production, the trioFANG, OXY, and EOGis one of the most powerful domestic players in the Permian Basin. They stand alongside super-major oil companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), which, by the way, recently acquired Pioneer Resources, becoming the number one US producer by far.

While several other companies could be considered, including Apache Corporation (APA), which had approximately 328,000 Boepd in the Permian in 3Q24, Devon Energy (DVN), which had 488,000 Boepd in the Permian in 3Q24, Civitas Resources (CIVI), which had 189,000 Boepd in the Permian in 3Q24, and Permian Resources (PR) with 151,000 Boepd in the Permian in 3Q24, these companies seem slightly less relevant in this context.

The oil equivalent production (US production only) in 3Q24 for the nine major US producers is shown below:

We can see that the trio FANG, OXY, and EOG produced 2,794K Boepd in 3Q24, mostly from the Permian Basin. By the way, OXY produced 729K Boepd in the Permian Basin during the 3Q24.

2: The Permian Basin: A prolific oil producer.

The Permian's contribution to US crude oil production is significant. In 2024, it was estimated to be 6.3 million barrels per day, accounting for 51.4% of the total output, estimated at 13.249 million barrels per day in 2024.

The Permian Basin spans New Mexico and Texas. While analysts anticipate a peak in oil production soon, the EIA predicts an increase of 4.8% yearly, equating to 6.6 million barrels per day by 2025.

As we enter 2025, it's an ideal time to assess this volatile sector and its potential by examining three reliable companies that provide low but secure dividends. Over the past year, FANG has outperformed both EOG and OXY, as illustrated in the chart below.

3: Diamondback Energy: A Focused Investment in the Permian Basin.

3.1: Oil Equivalent Production.

Diamondback recorded a big jump in production this quarter after Endeavor's merger.

