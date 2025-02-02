Diageo plc (DEO): Among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Alcohol Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) stands against the other alcohol stocks.

An analysis by Goldman Sachs has revealed that beer and spirits volumes in the American market have shown little correlation with economic growth. This is because beer and spirits are often seen as affordable luxuries or even staples. Liquor tends to enjoy stable sales even when general consumer spending takes a hit elsewhere, while there have also been times when alcohol sales even increase during economic downturns, as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Recession of 2008-09.

However, things haven’t been exactly easy for the alcohol sector lately, especially after the recent report from the U.S. Surgeon General claimed that alcohol consumption in the country is directly linked to approximately 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 deaths annually. The report has proposed to put cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages, signaling a shift toward more aggressive tobacco-style regulation for the sector if adopted.

The proposition, if enacted, could seriously hurt sales for a sector that is already struggling with a pullback in drinking by younger consumers. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, America’s per capita annual consumption of alcohol in 2022 was 2.5 gallons, down from 3.28 gallons in the early 1980s. The growing popularity of low-and no-alcohol products, rising prevalence of cannabis use, and anti-obesity drugs picking up steam certainly haven’t helped either.

Another looming threat for the American liquor industry is that of tariffs. The European Union is due to reimpose its retaliatory tariff on American whiskey in late March, but at a higher rate of 50%. Over the last two years, American whiskey exports to the EU have surged by more than 60%, and total US spirits exports grew to a record high of $2.2 billion in 2023. But this success story could face a devastating turn unless President Trump's administration can swiftly negotiate a prolonged suspension or permanent removal of the tariff.

However, amidst the sharp decline in sales following the pandemic, one category that could be a bright spot for the struggling booze industry is that of spirit-based RTD’s, despite the fall in the overall spirits segment. Americans consumed over 62 million cases of ready-to-drink spirits in 2023, up almost 25% from 2022, making it the second-largest spirit category by volume, right behind vodka. A plethora of new brands have popped up in the market over the last few years, offering canned versions of many bar classics, including Negroni, Daiquiri, and even the good ol’ Jack & Coke.

