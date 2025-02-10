Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Return to Profitability ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) has returned to profitability after losses in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.
-
The company has been allocated an export quota of 1,056 tons of sugar, providing flexibility in export or domestic sales.
-
Revenue from operations for the quarter increased to INR 587 crore from INR 482.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
-
The company has increased its production and sale of portable spirits, benefiting from the commissioning of a new Tetra machine.
-
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) has fully hedged its forex exposure, mitigating risks from currency fluctuations.
Negative Points
-
The company faced lower cane availability due to red rot and other climatic factors, impacting production.
-
Sugar production decreased to 0.97 lakh tons from 1.29 lakh tons in the corresponding quarter last year.
-
Ethanol production and sales saw a significant decline compared to the previous year.
-
Profitability metrics such as EBITDA, PBT, and PAT have decreased compared to the same quarter last year.
-
The company is dealing with challenges in cane development and varietal shift due to seed availability issues.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you share the expected sugar production for this year and how you see the outlook for the next year? A: The expected sugar production for the year 2024-25 is in the range of 26.5 to 27 million tons. For the year 2025-26, it is anticipated to be higher, especially in Maharashtra and the South, although it is too early to predict exact figures.
Q: Could you share insights on how January has been in terms of cane availability and recovery? Have you seen any improvement compared to earlier trends? A: In January, there has been an improvement in cane availability. The plant cane is now almost equal to what it was last year, indicating a positive trend compared to earlier.
Q: With the recent ethanol price revision, what is the targeted production mix across different ethanol routes? A: The company has shifted from syrup to B-heavy molasses for ethanol production due to no price increase for syrup. The current production mix is approximately 30% syrup, 40% B-heavy, and 30% maize.
Q: Are there any expansion plans for the year 2025? A: There are no expansion plans for 2025. The company is fully set on all its sites and does not anticipate any new expansions.
Q: Regarding the varietal change in seeds, when can we expect it to be done? A: The varietal change plan started two years ago. By next season, in Dhampur, 75% will remain 238, and 25% will shift to other varieties. In Rajpura, 65% will remain 238, and 35% will shift to other seeds.
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.