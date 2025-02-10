Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Return to Profitability ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Positive Points

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) has returned to profitability after losses in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.

The company has been allocated an export quota of 1,056 tons of sugar, providing flexibility in export or domestic sales.

Revenue from operations for the quarter increased to INR 587 crore from INR 482.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company has increased its production and sale of portable spirits, benefiting from the commissioning of a new Tetra machine.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (BOM:500119) has fully hedged its forex exposure, mitigating risks from currency fluctuations.

Negative Points

The company faced lower cane availability due to red rot and other climatic factors, impacting production.

Sugar production decreased to 0.97 lakh tons from 1.29 lakh tons in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ethanol production and sales saw a significant decline compared to the previous year.

Profitability metrics such as EBITDA, PBT, and PAT have decreased compared to the same quarter last year.

The company is dealing with challenges in cane development and varietal shift due to seed availability issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you share the expected sugar production for this year and how you see the outlook for the next year? A: The expected sugar production for the year 2024-25 is in the range of 26.5 to 27 million tons. For the year 2025-26, it is anticipated to be higher, especially in Maharashtra and the South, although it is too early to predict exact figures.

Q: Could you share insights on how January has been in terms of cane availability and recovery? Have you seen any improvement compared to earlier trends? A: In January, there has been an improvement in cane availability. The plant cane is now almost equal to what it was last year, indicating a positive trend compared to earlier.

Q: With the recent ethanol price revision, what is the targeted production mix across different ethanol routes? A: The company has shifted from syrup to B-heavy molasses for ethanol production due to no price increase for syrup. The current production mix is approximately 30% syrup, 40% B-heavy, and 30% maize.

Q: Are there any expansion plans for the year 2025? A: There are no expansion plans for 2025. The company is fully set on all its sites and does not anticipate any new expansions.

Q: Regarding the varietal change in seeds, when can we expect it to be done? A: The varietal change plan started two years ago. By next season, in Dhampur, 75% will remain 238, and 25% will shift to other varieties. In Rajpura, 65% will remain 238, and 35% will shift to other seeds.

