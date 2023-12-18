Is DexCom (DXCM) a Worthy Investment?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On December 15, 2023, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $122.59 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was 12.51%, and its shares gained 9.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $46.789 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Our preference within Health Care is for novel therapies to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers, and innovators. New to the portfolio this quarter is DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a producer of glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. While GLP-1 drugs can help with weight loss, individuals with type 1 diabetes would remain insulin dependent. We used share price weakness as an opportunity to initiate the position."

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 78 hedge fund portfolios held DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) at the end of third quarter which was 58 in the previous quarter.

