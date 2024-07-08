Advertisement
Devon Energy to buy Grayson Mill's Williston business for $5 billion

Reuters

(Reuters) - Devon Energy said on Monday it had entered into a deal to acquire Grayson Mill Energy's Williston basin business in a cash-and-stock deal worth $5 billion.

The deal value includes $3.25 billion in cash and $1.75 billion of stock.

Devon said the deal, expected to close by the end of the third quarter, will add 307,000 net acres to the company's position in the Williston Basin.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)