'Devastating loss': Fire engulfs Telegraph Cove boardwalk on Vancouver Island

A massive fire has destroyed much of the waterfront boardwalk at historic Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island, reducing several businesses to charred rubble.

Fire crews are warning people to stay away from the popular tourism site where the fire erupted on Tuesday morning, while the resort that overlooks the marina said the blaze had been brought under control.

"This is a devastating loss to the North Island. Please stay away and let the crews work," Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on social media.

It said onlookers had gathered to watch the blaze on Tuesday morning, hindering crews.

The fire service said teams from the Alert Bay and Hyde Creek fire departments and Port Hardy Fire Rescue were also working on the blaze in the small community about 200 kilometres northwest of Campbell River.

Telegraph Cove is a permanent home to only a couple dozen residents, but those numbers swell to hundreds during the summer tourism season.

Telegraph Cove Resort said in a statement that no guests were on site at the time of the blaze, and the property was closed for the season.

"There is no access to the property and we kindly request that you do not attempt to enter the property for safety reasons," it said on its website.

"We are co-operating with local authorities and emergency fire services, who have brought the fire under control and will assess the damage and determine the cause."

The Alert Bay Fire Department shared video and photos of the battle, saying they were first alerted to "structure fires at Telegraph Cove" at 7 a.m.

Crews could bee seen training hoses on the fire from the water and later from the damaged boardwalk itself.

Around 11:30 a.m. the department said on Facebook that "the fight isn’t completely over yet, moving to cleanup and hot spots," while Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on the same social media platform that the fire was burning under the structure hours after it erupted, making it difficult to extinguish.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the first responders and the ongoing support of our community during this challenging time," Telegraph Cove Resort said in its statement.

Telegraph Cove was once the site of a thriving sawmill and salmon cannery. It is now a popular tourism destination, and a base for whale-watching and bear-watching tours, kayaking, fishing and camping.

Images shared by Alert Bay Fire Department suggest the fire has destroyed the boardwalk's Whale Interpretive Centre, wildlife watching businesses, a pub and a restaurant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

Nono Shen and Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press