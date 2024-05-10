Deutsche Telekom And Two More German Dividend Stocks To Consider

As the Eurozone emerges from a recession with a surprising GDP growth and moderated core inflation, the broader European markets have shown mixed responses amid fluctuating interest rate expectations. In this context, German dividend stocks like Deutsche Telekom offer an interesting consideration for investors looking for potential stability and yield in a recovering economic landscape.

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.30% ★★★★★★ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.75% ★★★★★★ Talanx (XTRA:TLX) 3.41% ★★★★★☆ SAF-Holland (XTRA:SFQ) 5.15% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 3.05% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 5.92% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.35% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 7.75% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.14% ★★★★★☆ K+S (XTRA:SDF) 5.09% ★★★★★☆

Overview: Deutsche Telekom AG operates as a provider of integrated telecommunication services, with a market capitalization of approximately €108.45 billion.

Operations: Deutsche Telekom AG generates revenue primarily from three segments: Germany (€25.19 billion), the United States (€72.44 billion), and Europe (€11.79 billion).

Deutsche Telekom AG, a major player in the telecommunications sector, reported a significant increase in net income to €17.79 billion for 2023 from €8.00 billion the previous year, despite a slight decline in annual sales from €117.05 billion to €114.69 billion. The company maintains a stable dividend history over the past decade but faces challenges with its dividend coverage; its current payout ratio stands at 93.6%, indicating potential sustainability issues as dividends are not well covered by earnings or free cash flow (19.5% cash payout ratio). Additionally, Deutsche Telekom's dividend yield of 3.52% is lower than the top quartile of German dividend payers at 4.6%. Despite these concerns, recent strategic conferences and partnerships indicate active efforts to innovate and expand its market presence.

Overview: EDAG Engineering Group AG specializes in designing vehicles, derivatives, modules, and production facilities for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €288.75 million.

Operations: EDAG Engineering Group AG generates its revenue by developing vehicles, derivatives, modules, and production facilities within the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors globally.

EDAG Engineering Group AG has shown a mixed performance in its dividend offerings. Despite a top quartile yield of 4.76%, the company's dividend history over the past 8 years reveals instability with significant fluctuations and overall reductions in payments. Financially, EDAG's dividends appear sustainable with earnings covering 49.7% and cash flows at 46.4%. However, recent financial results indicate a slight decline in net income from EUR 8.34 million to EUR 7.04 million year-over-year, alongside stable sales growth, which may raise concerns about future profitability and dividend reliability under new CEO Harald Keller starting July 2024.

Overview: Uzin Utz SE, with a market cap of €257.26 million, is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells construction chemical system products across Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets.

Operations: Uzin Utz SE generates revenue through various segments, including €210.21 million from Germany - Laying Systems, €83.83 million from Western Europe, €82.87 million from Netherlands - Laying Systems, €73.33 million from the USA, €36.31 million from Netherlands - Wholesale, €35.16 million from Germany - Surface Care and Refinement, and €32.53 million from Germany - Machinery and Tools; Southern/Eastern Europe contributes another €25.98 million to the total revenue.

Uzin Utz SE has demonstrated a consistent and growing dividend profile, with a stable increase in dividends over the past decade. The dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 35.7% and 23.9% respectively, indicating sustainability. However, its dividend yield of 3.14% is lower than the top quartile of German dividend stocks at 4.66%. Recent financials show a slight decline in net income and sales year-over-year but maintain a favorable price-to-earnings ratio at 11.4x compared to the broader German market's 17.3x.

