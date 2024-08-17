Deutsche EuroShop's (ETR:DEQ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Deutsche EuroShop AG's (ETR:DEQ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €2.60 on 3rd of September. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.9%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Deutsche EuroShop's stock price has increased by 45% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Deutsche EuroShop Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Deutsche EuroShop is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we could see the payout ratio reach 1,033%, which is on the unsustainable side.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €1.25 total annually to €0.80. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.4% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Deutsche EuroShop's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Deutsche EuroShop's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Deutsche EuroShop will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Deutsche EuroShop (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

