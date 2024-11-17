Deutsche EuroShop Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: €0.30 (vs €0.41 in 3Q 2023)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €67.1m (down 3.6% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: €23.0m (down 26% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 34% (down from 45% in 3Q 2023).

EPS: €0.30 (down from €0.41 in 3Q 2023).

XTRA:DEQ Earnings and Revenue History November 17th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Deutsche EuroShop Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Real Estate industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Deutsche EuroShop you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

