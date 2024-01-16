Deutsche Bank CFO says current M&A conditions tricky - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke believes consolidation would be healthy for the banking industry but says current conditions are not favorable, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

"For a long time, we have been proponents of consolidation in the industry but we have also said that conditions, preconditions have to be in place for that to happen," von Moltke told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Von Moltke was responding to a question about a Bloomberg News report last week that Deutsche Bank has intensified internal discussions about deals involving European lenders such as Commerzbank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV.

"Some of the coverage since the article on Friday has pointed out that preconditions in Europe are quite difficult across a number of different dimensions," he said.

Von Moltke declined to comment on any specific deal considerations, the report added.

