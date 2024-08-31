Destination XL Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$124.8m (down 11% from 2Q 2024).

Net income: US$2.38m (down 80% from 2Q 2024).

Profit margin: 1.9% (down from 8.3% in 2Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.041 (down from US$0.19 in 2Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Destination XL Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 6.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 56%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.9% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 6.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Destination XL Group you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.