Despite recent sales, Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) insiders still hold the largest share with a 75% interest

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Petrus Resources' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Petrus Resources.

TSX:PRQ Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Petrus Resources?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Petrus Resources' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSX:PRQ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2024

Petrus Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Donald Gray with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 21% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Ken Gray directly holds 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Petrus Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

