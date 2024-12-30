Despite recent sales, Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) insiders still hold the largest share with a 75% interest

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Petrus Resources' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership
-
A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership
-
If you want to know who really controls Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Petrus Resources.
Check out our latest analysis for Petrus Resources
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Petrus Resources?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Petrus Resources' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.
Petrus Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Donald Gray with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 21% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Ken Gray directly holds 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.
To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Petrus Resources
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the Petrus Resources Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a CA$135m stake in this CA$181m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Petrus Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Petrus Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.