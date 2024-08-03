Despite currently being unprofitable, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) has delivered a 113% return to shareholders over 5 years

The Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) share price has had a bad week, falling 14%. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 113% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Although Syndax Pharmaceuticals has shed US$291m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last 5 years Syndax Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 16% per year over five years. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Syndax Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Syndax Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 6.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 16% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Syndax Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

